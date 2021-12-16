Shaquill Griffin says Jaguars need a coach who understands “this is not a one-man show”

Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin learned of Urban Meyer’s firing after waking up Thursday morning. Meyer’s departure came only 13 games into his tenure in the NFL.

“When I came in and signed here, I believed in everything that he said, and I rolled with it,” Griffin said. “My main thing is I was going to give everything that I had to it and whatever his message was or whatever it was he was going to give out, I was going to follow it. I’m not sure what went wrong. . . . Pinpointing is kind of hard to say, but I know whatever it was, I believed in it at first. It’s crazy, and it sucks that it didn’t work out. But business is business. I totally understand that aspect of it. . . . It’s tough, but it’s kind of hard to pinpoint an answer on why it didn’t click.”

He said the team arrived “focused” ahead of Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach the rest of the season. But by firing Meyer now, the Jaguars get a head start on hiring a third coach in three years.

“We need a head coach that actually believes in what their players are saying, trusting that we can all make this work,” Griffin said, emphasizing ALL. “This is not a one-man show. I feel like sometimes head coaches can come in and think they can come in and flip it around: ‘This is my way. Let’s do it.’ And sometimes they forget about us. . . . That’s my message: Let’s do it together as a team.”

