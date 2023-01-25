Shaquill Griffin: ‘My heart is here’ with Jaguars

Shaquill Griffin’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars appears to have reached its end. The veteran cornerback hopes that’s not the case, though.

Once a Pro Bowler with the Seattle Seahawks, Griffin joined the Jaguars on a three-year, $40 million deal in 2021. After a solid first year in Jacksonville, he struggled in 2022 before landing on injured reserve after five games. Griffin eventually had back surgery which proved to be season-ending.

With Griffin due to count $17.1 million against the Jaguars’ salary cap in 2023, the team could recoup $13.1 million in space by cutting the cornerback.

“I know I want to be here and kind of continue everything and get back healthy,” Griffin told the Florida Times-Union this week. “I want to have this year where I’m fully healthy and get a chance to prove everything that I have for this team and, shoot, for my career. We’ll see. I’m staying hopeful. I know at the end of the day it’s business. I know where my heart is; my heart is here. If we can make that work, we will.”

In Griffin’s absence, the Jaguars initially struggled to find consistent play opposite Tyson Campbell. Then the team moved Darious Williams outside from the slot and got positive results. Williams, who is under contract through the 2024 season, will presumably stay on the outside and the Jaguars will likely hunt for cornerback depth in the offseason.

Unfortunately for Griffin, all that — along with his costly contract — means his return campaign appears unlikely to happen in Jacksonville.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire