Shaquill Griffin heading to Pro Bowl

It’s possible that not every player invited to the Pro Bowl is thrilled about a trip to Orlando this week.

But for Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin, it’s a homecoming.

Griffin was named to the all-star game today, according to the University of Central Florida.

Griffin starred at UCF before the Seahawks took him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he grew up nearby in St. Petersburg.

He’s blossomed into a valuable member of their secondary, and played through injuries late in the season as they were making a playoff push.