Shaquill Griffin discusses how Urban Meyer is changing the Jags’ culture

Urban Meyer has had his fair share of controversies in his 15 years in the coaching spotlight. And those controversies were often discussed when the Jacksonville Jaguars made the decision to make Meyer, who had no NFL coaching experience at the time, the franchise’s leader.

However, in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, new Jaguars addition Shaquill Griffin painted a different picture of the coach. He said that the way Meyer cares about his players was one of the major draws that brought him back to his home state after his contract with Seattle expired.

“You talk about bringing guys in changing the culture around,” Griffin said. “and you’re talking about a coach who cares about the players, cares about your well-being.”

Griffin said that early in his discussions with Meyer, the coach took an interest in his personal life, asking him about his family and such.

With the Seahawks, Griffin played under another former star college coach in Pete Carroll, though Carroll did have NFL head coaching experience when he was hired by Seattle. Griffin said the coaches may be a bit different stylistically, but they have the same end goal.

“I feel like the main thing is you’ve got two coaches who know how to win,” Griffin said.

Some NFL spectators are understandably dubious about Meyer’s odds of turning a moribund franchise (aside from one spectacular season in 2017) into a Super Bowl contender. But according to perhaps the top player the Jaguars signed in free agency, he has the ability to do it.