Shaquill Griffin discusses turnover issues, addition of Darious Williams

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense forced the least amount of turnovers (nine) out of any team in the NFL. The team who they came the closest to matching in that category were the New York Jets, who had five more picks than the Jags.

Jaguars’ cornerback Shaquill Griffin discussed the defensive’s struggles to generate takeaways and the addition of former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams on Tuesday, which was the second day of the Jags’ voluntary offseason workouts.

Griffin said he was frustrated that he didn’t nab any interceptions last season after he was the team’s marquee free-agent signing last offseason. He believes he should’ve made four interceptions in 2021. In his last season with the Seahawks, he grabbed three picks.

“I felt like I was consistent coverage-wise,” he said. “But creating turnovers, making big-time plays in big-time games … that’s what we need. I feel like that’s why they brought me here, so I feel like that’s the biggest thing. The balls on the ground definitely stuck with me.”

Griffin has caught 75 to 100 passes from a ball machine or a human arm a day to develop surer hands. Despite his harsh criticism, he still managed to break up seven passes, which was second on the team behind rookie Tyson Campbell.

Griffin is also excited about Williams and doesn’t view him as a threat. He said that if the team decided to move Williams outside and have him become a slot corner that he would do it in a heartbeat if it was better for the team.

“He played great against us,” Griffin said of the Seahawks going against the Rams, Williams’ old team. “He’s already making an impact here, just speaking up, playing that role helping the DB room. He’s someone I can learn from, help each other get better. Put me whatever you want to put me in. I’m just ready to play, wanting to win. Snapper, punter, assistant coach, strength coach … put me to work.”

Griffin and Williams should help ensure the Jaguars don’t finish dead last in turnovers forced again in 2022.

