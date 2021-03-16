Cornerback Shaquill Griffin is leaving Seattle.

Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com reports that Griffin has agreed to a three-year deal with the Jaguars. The contract is worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million in guaranteed money.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Tuesday that the Seahawks were making a “hard push” to re-sign their 2017 third-round pick, but it would seem they couldn’t sway him from joining up with Urban Meyer in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have also re-signed cornerbacks Tre Herndon and Sidney Jones this month.

Griffin was No. 33 on PFT’s free agent list and No. 8 among available players. He had 63 tackles and three interceptions for the Seahawks last season.

A couple of other cornerbacks — William Jackson III and Troy Hill — ranked just ahead of Griffin on our list. We’ll see if Griffin’s agreement leads to other dominoes falling into place in the cornerback market.

Shaquill Griffin agrees to deal with Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk