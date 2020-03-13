Shaquil Barrett reacts to Buccaneers' reported interest in Tom Brady as free agent

What does the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' best player think of Tom Brady potentially signing with the NFC South team in NFL free agency?

Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who's a free agent himself (but could be franchise tagged), knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl. He was a rookie when his Denver Broncos team in 2015 beat Brady and the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game en route to a Super Bowl 50 victory. He's seen Brady's immense talent up close, and understands what the 42-year-old veteran's addition would mean for a Buccaneers franchise that hasn't tasted playoff action since 2007.

The Buccaneers reportedly plan to go "all in" for Brady when free agency opens next week. If the Bucs are unsuccessful in pursuing Brady, do they re-sign Jameis Winston? The Bucs selected Winston with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and he hasn't lived up to expectations. He became the first player in a single season to throw 30-plus touchdowns and 30-plus interceptions during the 2019 campaign.

Barrett is confident in Winston's abilities, but he knows it would be hard to pass on a player of Brady's caliber.

"I love Jameis, man. I know Jameis is going to get better. I know he's going to make a great jump next year," Barrett said this week on NFL Network. "And if Tom Brady did come, I mean, it's Tom Brady. You can't turn that down. I would love to have Tom Brady here. I would love to have Jameis here.

"But whoever is here, I know they're all going to want to win and do whatever they got to do to help us win, and I just want to be a part of winning. I want to get to the playoffs and be able to compete for a Super Bowl. Whoever they think the quarterback is to get that done, shoot, that's who I want."

He's right: How can you turn down a six-time Super Bowl champion?

Brady, even at his age, is still an upgrade over Winston. Winston's decision-making is subpar, and there's little evidence from his five pro seasons to believe he can lead a team on a deep playoff run.

The Buccaneers could surround Brady with a plethora of talented offensive weapons, highlighted by wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. It's a good offensive situation for Brady, but if he really wants to win more Super Bowl titles before retiring, Tampa Bay is not the best option for him as a free agent.

