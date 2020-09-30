Shaquil Barrett showed his old team what they were missing Sunday.

The Buccaneers outside linebacker was named NFC defensive player of the week, after his dismantling of the Broncos last week.

Barrett had two sacks and a safety, part of a dominant performance for the Bucs defense (the team had six sacks).

Barrett was stuck as a rotational player in Denver, but broke out with 19.5 sacks last year and has continued on that pace.

For all the attention given to Tom Brady (which is understandable), Barrett and the Bucs defense are playing at a high level at the moment.

Shaquil Barrett NFC defensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk