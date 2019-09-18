Shaquil Barrett named NFC defensive player of the week

The Bucs have gotten a year’s worth of performance out of Shaquil Barrett in two weeks.

Barrett was named NFC defensive player of the week after wrecking the Panthers last Thursday.

His three sacks didn’t just help them to a road win, they equalled his production in 13 games for the Broncos last year.

The 26-year-old linebacker now leads the league in sacks (4.0), making him a good short-term investment for Tampa Bay, on a defense that has shown signs of being able to carry a team.