Shaquil Barrett admits Bucs players 'in disbelief' over Tom Brady's expected signing

It sounds like many New England Patriots fans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players are feeling the same emotion about Tom Brady's reported plans to sign with the NFC franchise: disbelief.

Patriots fans knew Brady leaving always was a possibility. His contract was set to expire Wednesday, allowing him to hit NFL free agency for the first time in his 20-year career. Still, waking up to the actual news of his departure Monday morning no doubt was a gut punch to fans across New England.

Buccaneers players, it seems, also can't believe the greatest quarterback in league history is expected to come to Tampa Bay.

"Everybody's excited. Everybody's in disbelief that we got him, but we got him and we're ready to work," Bucs star Shaquil Barrett said during an appearance on NFL Network this week. "We know we got an opportunity now to be real good."

With Brady in the fold, is it time to throw the Bucs into the Super Bowl conversation?

"Yeah, yeah, it's most definitely a real opportunity to go to the Super Bowl and just make the most out of the season," Barrett said. "I mean, it's always an opportunity. We always come with that as a goal and a mindset because we set ourselves up for it. Now we got an opportunity to set ourselves up for it, and we're going to put that work in and be where we want to be at the end of the year."

Speaking of the Super Bowl, oddsmakers agree that the Bucs have a genuine chance to make another run at the Lombardi Trophy. DraftKings Sportsbook has given the Buccaneers the fifth-highest odds to win Super Bowl LV next season, a game that actually will be played in Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs' lone Super Bowl victory came in the 2002 season, which was the last year Brady failed to reach the playoffs when playing a full campaign. Tampa Bay's last playoff appearance came in 2007, and only the Cleveland Browns have a longer postseason drought.

There's a good chance that playoff drought ends in 2020 with Brady at the helm. The Bucs' offense has the potential to be elite with Brady able to target top-tier wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as talented tight end O.J. Howard in the passing attack.

