Shaquem, Shaquill Griffin make history playing for Seattle

One of the best stories of the NFL offseason was the unexpected rise of linebacker Shaquem Griffin from little-known sensation to NFL starter. Griffin, who plays with only one hand as a result of a childhood illness, battled his way onto the Seahawks roster to play alongside his brother Shaquill, a cornerback now in his second year. It’s a great tale, and Sunday afternoon’s pregame moments made it even better.

Brothers on defense

The Griffin brothers are among a select group of players who have reached the NFL from the same kitchen. Their debut together comes on the same day as another combination, according to NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano:


Motherly love

In the moments before the brothers took the field, their mother Tangie called out to both of them, and both had love for their mother. Via Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko:


But Tangie Griffin didn’t stop there. She apparently also met with a fan who has the same condition that cost Shaquem his hand:


The Griffin story is one of the NFL’s best, and we should hear about it all season long.

