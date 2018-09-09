Shaquem, Shaquill Griffin make history playing for Seattle

One of the best stories of the NFL offseason was the unexpected rise of linebacker Shaquem Griffin from little-known sensation to NFL starter. Griffin, who plays with only one hand as a result of a childhood illness, battled his way onto the Seahawks roster to play alongside his brother Shaquill, a cornerback now in his second year. It’s a great tale, and Sunday afternoon’s pregame moments made it even better.

Brothers on defense

The Griffin brothers are among a select group of players who have reached the NFL from the same kitchen. Their debut together comes on the same day as another combination, according to NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano:

If memory serves, we haven’t had a pair of brothers play on the same @NFL defense since Champ and Boss Bailey did it with the Broncos in 2008. We should see it twice today: Devin and Jason McCourty

Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 9, 2018





Motherly love

In the moments before the brothers took the field, their mother Tangie called out to both of them, and both had love for their mother. Via Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko:

Minutes before their pro debut, over the crowd and the music, Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin heard mama. pic.twitter.com/72pNEnDqtw — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) September 9, 2018





But Tangie Griffin didn’t stop there. She apparently also met with a fan who has the same condition that cost Shaquem his hand:

Shaquem Griffin’s mom greets a young man from Colorado Springs with the same congenital condition as her son. So much bigger than ball. pic.twitter.com/EKlFlUvHs1 — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) September 9, 2018

The Griffin story is one of the NFL’s best, and we should hear about it all season long.

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

