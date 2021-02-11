Shaquem Griffin unsure of NFL future, hopes to stay in Seattle originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Like his brother, Shaquill, Shaquem Griffin faces an uncertain NFL future. He’s a restricted free agent, and there’s a chance that he plays for a team other than the Seahawks in 2021.

The Griffin twins have spent the last month getting everything organized for what could be an unpredictable few months. Along with each potentially moving on from Seattle, there’s a chance that the NFL will utilize a virtual offseason program for the second-consecutive year due to COVID-19.

“We’re getting weight rooms set up in different areas. We’re getting trainers. It’s a process but we’re getting started,” Shaquem told NBC Sports Northwest in a recent interview.

Shaquem was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 46 games over his three seasons with 1.0 sack, six quarterback hits and 25 total tackles. That doesn’t include his sack against Aaron Rodgers in the Divisional Round of the 2019 playoffs.

This isn’t the first time Griffin’s career has been in limbo. Seattle cut him out of training camp in 2020 before signing him to the practice squad days later. Griffin was promoted to the active roster in Week 3 following injuries to Bruce Irvin and Marquise Blair.

Now he’s forced to be patient while he waits for what comes next.

“I don’t know, man,” Griffin said. “The only thing I can do is control what I can control. The only thing I can do is work hard and keep my mind right – keep a positive mindset and know that no matter the situation or where I go, no matter what I do or no matter where I’m playing, is just to put forth the effort. I can control how hard I work. I can’t control the mindset of coaches. I can’t control the business aspect of it.

“If you put me in a situation where I have an opportunity, I’ve got to take full advantage of it. For right now, it’s just me training, getting my body right, staying mentally focused and just being ready for when my number is called – don’t make excuses about it just go handle business.”

Shaquill, who will be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens in mid-March, told reporters after the season that his goal is to remain with the Seahawks. Shaquem shared a similar sentiment.

“We’ll see how it goes. Time will tell,” Griffin said. “Hopefully I can be there supporting my guys and fighting with my guys.”

Beyond the potential of leaving Seattle, there’s also a chance that the Griffin twins are split up for the first time since who knows when (maybe ever?). Both played collegiately at UCF. Shaquill was a third-round pick in 2017 before Shaquem rejoined him in 2018.

After a year of unpredictability due to a global pandemic, 2021 could prove to have similar twists and turns for the Griffins.