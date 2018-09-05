Shaquem Griffin will start Week One

Shaquem Griffin inspired people across America by making it to the NFL despite having a hand amputated when he was 4 years old. But Griffin has done more than just make an NFL roster.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed today that Griffin will start at strong side linebacker Week One against the Broncos.

Griffin got a lot of playing time and looked good in the preseason, so the Seahawks are confident in what he can do. However, Griffin would not be starting if K.J. Wright were healthy. Wright, who is recovering from knee surgery, is expected to start once he returns.

On Sunday, however, Griffin will be a starter in the NFL — something he believed he could be even when others doubted him.