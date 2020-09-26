Shaquem Griffin is back on the active roster, getting a chance to play alongside his twin brother, Shaquill, again.

The Seahawks promoted the linebacker off the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Shaquem Griffin made 16 tackles and three quarterback hits in 32 regular-season games the past two seasons. But he didn’t make Seattle’s roster out of training camp this summer.

Bruce Irvin, who played strongside linebacker on early downs, went on injured reserve this week with a season-ending knee injury. Griffin played strongside linebacker last year after playing the weakside as a rookie.

The Seahawks also promoted defensive back Ryan Neal. They need depth at cornerback with starter Quinton Dunbar (knee) and special teams captain Neiko Thorpe (hip) listed as questionable for Sunday.

Shaquem Griffin returns to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk