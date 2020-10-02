Shaquem Griffin promoted from practice squad to Seahawks active roster





The Seattle Seahawks announced only one roster move Friday afternoon ahead of the team’s departure for Miami where they will face the Dolphins this Sunday for their Week-4 matchup. Seattle has promoted linebacker/defensive end Shaquem Griffin from the practice squad to the active roster.

“He did great this week,” coach Pete Carroll said Monday. “He was hauling butt all over the field. We played him a unique situation that he really handled well. He did a nice job rushing the passer in his other (opportunities) that he had. So I’m looking forward to him continuing to contribute. I was really fired up about his play.

Griffin now joins defensive back Ryan Neal on the 53-man squad after his promotion earlier this week. The Seahawks can still elevate two players from the practice squad, if needed, to complement the roster on game day. One possibility could be defensive back Damarious Randall, who was just signed to the practice squad this week.

Related