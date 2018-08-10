Shaquem Griffin posts four tackles in first four snaps of NFL preseason debut

Shaquem Griffin dazzled in his first NFL action for the Seahawks. (AP Photo)

Once again, Shaquem Griffin wasn’t only good for a football player with only one hand. He was just good.

The Seattle Seahawks rookie was everywhere on the field during his NFL preseason debut, recording four tackles in the first four snaps while facing the Indianapolis Colts during Andrew Luck’s long-awaited return.

Rookie LB Shaquem Griffin had four tackles in four snaps on his first defensive drive in the NFL. #remarkable #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 10, 2018





Griffin would later post a tackle for loss to open the Seahawks’ first defensive series of the second half. All told, the rookie finished with a team-leading nine tackles, six solo, in a 19-17 loss to the Colts.





A performance like that probably isn’t a surprise to those who have followed Griffin during the Seahawks’ training camp or his career at Central Florida. Despite missing his left hand due to being born with amniotic band syndrome, Griffin captured All-American honors and the AAC Defensive Player of the Year award last season while leading UCF to an undefeated season and a claimed national championship.

Thanks to his decorated college career and a blazing 40-yard speed at the NFL combine, Griffin managed to hear his name called in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft, reuniting him with his twin brother Shaquill on the Seattle defense.

Since then, Griffin has had Seahawks camp buzzing, most notably with his interception of star quarterback Russell Wilson.

Seahawks' 5th-round pick Shaquem Griffin already out here picking off Russell Wilson 😱 🎥: @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/grTqvWy5GF — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 31, 2018





