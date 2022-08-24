Shaquem Griffin, who played four years in the NFL with one hand, announced his retirement
Shaquem Griffin played 46 games in the NFL with one hand. Now he's hanging up his cleats to help others.
No one outside the Buccaneers organization knows why quarterback Tom Brady was gone for 11 days. Apparently, not many inside the organization knew, either. Contrary to a recent suggestion by coach Todd Bowles that Brady’s absence “wasn’t a big deal to us because everybody knew what was going on,” the folks at JoeBucsFan.com make it [more]
Nathaniel Hackett apologized for the Denver Broncos being so disjointed and out-of-sync in their lopsided preseason loss to Buffalo. “Sorry for that game," the first-year Broncos coach said Monday. “We want to see them in real games,” Hackett said two days after a 42-15 loss to the Bills.
Panthers starting QB Baker Mayfield said the chip on his shoulder has returned after getting Monday's good news.
The right of Native Americans to vote in South Dakota wasn't settled until 2006
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett jokes about his sport on the NFL Network's Top 100 players list. Numbers 1-20 are set to be revealed Sunday.
Garfield said on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast that there is a "misconception" about method acting.
Much is unsettled at safety for the Packers, leaving the door wide open for surprise standout (and elite athlete) Micah Abernathy.
The shop's latest features a trifecta of unorthodox elements.
Court documents show actor Gary Busey denied touching several women at Monster Mania Convention in at DoubleTree in Cherry Hill NJ earlier in August.
Linebacker Shaquem Griffin’s journey to the NFL after having his left hand amputated was an inspirational one, but his time as a professional football player has come to an end. Griffin announced his retirement in a piece he wrote for The Players Tribune on Wednesday. Griffin made headlines while playing at UCF because he had [more]
The actress stars as Galadriel in the Amazon series.
Former Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner discusses his new memoir, in which he reflects on his family's experience in Washington. He also explains the dynamic working with Gen. John Kelly and the changes in America since Trump left office.
Don't wanna read "Fire & Blood" but wanna know where the show is heading? I got you.View Entire Post ›
Josh Jobe isn't a big talker but he's quietly playing himself onto the Eagles' 53-man roster. By Dave Zangaro
Treatments for hyperthyroidism failed the safety for years. So he had the gland removed. Now he’s thriving for the Seahawks.
The starting quarterback job in Pittsburgh is Mitch Trubisky‘s to lose. And he still may end up losing it. On Monday, coach Mike Tomlin said that the final preseason game, against the Lions on Sunday, will be significant to determining a number of spots in the starting lineup. Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com asked Tomlin if [more]
Crist's campaign has leveraged on talk of shutting down a presidential bid by Gov. Ron DeSantis and criticizing the policies signed by the incumbent.
Israel's prime minister urged President Joe Biden and Western powers to call off an emerging nuclear deal with Iran, saying that negotiators are letting Tehran manipulate the talks and that an agreement would reward Israel's enemies. Yair Lapid called the emerging agreement a “bad deal” and suggested that Biden has failed to honor red lines he had previously promised to set. “The countries of the West draw a red line, the Iranians ignore it, and the red line moves,” Lapid told reporters at a press conference in Jerusalem.
Switzerland's defense department said Wednesday that any delay to the planned multibillion-dollar acquisition of U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets would have “grave consequences” for Swiss security, after opponents succeeded in a campaign to put the purchase to a referendum. On Tuesday, the Swiss government announced that campaigners had cleared the bar of 100,000 signatures on a petition calling for a referendum on the planned purchase of 36 of the Lockheed Martin-built planes as part of a vast refurbishment of capability of the Swiss air force by 2030. The Swiss defense department, addressing a meeting of the Swiss executive branch on Wednesday, argued that the timetable is simply too tight.
