Shaquem Griffin will play again in Week 4 after impressive showing vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Shaquem Griffin was one of the Seahawks' several unsung heroes in their 38-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Griffin played 17 snaps and was crucial in Seattle's defensive stop in the game's final minute.

Griffin had one pass breakup, one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss that was ultimately wiped out due to a Cowboys penalty. His heralded speed was on full display, and it was important to see him contribute outside of his pass rush ability. Griffin's instincts in coverage and pursuit of the football showed up.

Pete Carroll indicated that Seattle drafting Jordyn Brooks in the first round is what kept Griffin off the initial 53-man roster. The Seahawks flexed Griffin up from the practice squad (as well a Ryan Neal) due to the injuries throughout the defense.

"The great thing about it is that Griff has not let up for a second. When the opportunity was available, he jumped at it and did a great job. I'm thrilled about that for him. He looked really good, and he was running all over the place. If we can keep him available for those types of opportunities he's going to continue to show like that.

"I'm really excited to see him play again this weekend."

Oh?

Carroll, as most coaches do, prefers to keep his lineup changes and roster moves quiet until the final moment. That comment let the cat out of the bag, though.

"Yes," Carroll said, confirming that Griffin will be active again in Week 4 against the Dolphins. "He earned it."

The Seahawks have two options in order to get Griffin up next Sunday. They can flex him up from the practice squad again, but that would be the last time they could do such a move with Griffin. Each player can only be flexed twice in that fashion. Any further call-ups would make a player available via waivers. The more likely choice will be to give Griffin a spot on the 53-man roster.

Seattle currently has one roster spot open because Rasheem Green went to IR, and the Seahawks never announced a corresponding move. There's also a chance that the Seahawks put another player on IR this week.

Regardless, fans hoping to see more of Griffin will get their wish for one more game at the very least.