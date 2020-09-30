Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin did not make the 53-man roster at the start of the regular season and had offers to go elsewhere, but he never considered leaving.

Griffin said today that when he cleared waivers before Week One, three teams contacted him, but he didn’t want to go elsewhere and signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad because he wanted to stay with his brother, Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

“Worst come to worst, I’ve always got my brother. When I’ve got him, everything is always good, whether I’m playing ball or not,” Shaquem Griffin said, via Joe Fann of NBCSportsNorthwest.com.

Last week the Seahawks brought Shaquem Griffin up from the practice squad to play against the Cowboys, and coach Pete Carroll praised his strong play in the game. Although Griffin is technically still on the practice squad, he is expected to play this week and have a role in the defense going forward. Seattle is the right place for him.

Shaquem Griffin: Other teams were interested, but I was never leaving Seattle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk