How Shaquem Griffin can be a mismatch despite not being prototype edge rusher

Given the madness of the Seattle Seahawks overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers, it was pretty easy to gloss over a notable lineup change.

Shaquem Griffin was given his first defensive reps of the season – 13 to be exact. That's the same number of snaps Ziggy Ansah played in what was a 50/50 timeshare. However, that could turn into a complete changing of the guard moving forward.

"He's active," Pete Carroll said of Griffin following the primetime win. "We're going to find ways to utilize him. It's really clear, more than it has been, that we might be able to build a role that could be a factor We have to work at that more so just to use his speed. He's instinctively a good rusher. He's just not very big. You have to do special things with him. We'll put that together and see if we can make that a good complement to what we're doing."

Ansah has been a non-factor this season. He's posted just one sack in seven games – a garbage takedown of Kyler Murray on the last play of the game in Seattle's Week 4 win over the Cardinals. He's been borderline invisible beyond that play.

Conversely, Griffin has clearly made enough progress to take advantage of Ansah's series of underwhelming performances. He explained that his hard work in practice had paid off and that he was put into the defensive gameplan prior to the matchup against the 49ers.

"It just felt good (to be back out there)," Griffin said. "I know what I'm doing out there. Me having that feeling, it kind of just slowed the entire game down."

Griffin was active albeit unproductive in his limited action. However, his motor and work rate alone are an upgrade over what Ansah had provided. He shared that some of his mistakes came from second-guessing his rushes. Coaches told Griffin that he needs to commit and be decisive.

"It's all preparation and making sure that I'm ready," Griffin said. "The coaches aren't going to put you in a situation where they feel like you can't have success at."

As Carroll mentioned, Griffin (6-foot, 227 pounds) is gravely undersized by edge rusher standards. By comparison, Carroll recently told reporters a few weeks ago that he wanted to see Ansah at 270 pounds.

Griffin, who knows he's not a prototype edge player, would rather focus on his strengths – his speed (Griffin ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) chief among them.

"I can go fast – the offensive lineman can't. I can bend – the offensive lineman can't," he said. "You've got to be able to utilize the things they can't do well and be able to work it the whole week. If they don't like bending, make them bend. If they don't like running, let's make them tired."

His goal will be to make offensive linemen rush their mechanics and force them to get to their spot quicker than normal.

"Once you make them feel uncomfortable out there, that's when things open up," Griffin said.

Seattle's pass rush came alive against the 49ers with five sacks. Jadeveon Clowney dominated the entire game, but he could still use more help on the opposite edge. That's what Griffin, who is still looking for his first-career sack, hopes to provide against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

