Shaquem Griffin just put up 20 reps on the bench press with one hand at the combine

There are few ways to quantify the awesomeness of former UCF linebacker Shaq Griffin. The reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year has exceeded every expectation on the field. Now the 22-year-old amputee has blown away NFL scouts off the field, too.

While going through drills at the NFL Combine, Griffin rattled off 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press with just one hand. Griffin was allowed to use a prosthetic attached to the bar in order to grip it, but the rest was all pure power and determination from Griffin — who some scouts reportedly said would be impressive if he could pull off just five reps.

Griffin wasn’t even invited to the combine until late January despite helping lead UCF to an undefeated season in 2017. Now he’s proving the initial snub was a colossal mistake on the part of the NFL.

“I felt the energy from everybody. My adrenaline was going through the roof.” –@ShaquemGriffin on his 20 rep bench press performance. : @KimJonesSports // #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/CNeQK9fDs0 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 3, 2018





Griffin’s NFL profile currently has him projected as a 5th- or 6th-round draft pick, but if he keeps performing like this during the combine, he’ll jump onto the radar of a lot of teams — and there is rarely a shortage for a game-changing linebacker in the NFL.

Some team out there is certainly going to give Griffin a shot. After seeing his success on the bench press Saturday, it’s hard not to come away impressed with his abilities, to say nothing of his heart.

Story Continues

To anyone doubting @Shaquemgriffin…don’t. He’s going to prove you wrong. Must read in his words https://t.co/RJOEEjcy8j — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) March 2, 2018





Shaquem Griffin keeps proving doubters wrong when it comes to his athletic abilities. (Getty Images)

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!