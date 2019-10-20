Shaquem Griffin Bonds With Wounded Veterans Over Video Games

Seattle Seahawks Linebacker Shaquem Griffin knows what it's like to defy stereotypes. As the only NFL player with one hand, he regularly confronts ideas about what he can and can't do. He recently sat down with two wounded veterans who are living with disabilities to talk about overcoming obstacles and play video games together. USAA connected Griffin with Israel "DT" Del Toro and Jeremy Daniels for a memorable day inside Seattle's Space Needle as part of the "Salute to Service" initiative.

