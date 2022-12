Associated Press

Zion Williamson watched his second 3-pointer go down, turned toward the Pelicans' defensive end and threw a triumphant punch into the air. Adding perimeter scoring to his already formidable play in the paint, Williamson scored 35-points for a second straight game, and New Orleans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. “Zion is — he’s a matchup problem,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said.