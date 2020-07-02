Shaq Thompson: Cam Newton “still has it”

The Panthers have a new quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater, but their former quarterback is the talk of the NFL. Cam Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots on Sunday.

At least one of Newton’s former teammates seems genuinely happy to see Newton get a shot to replace Tom Brady.

Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson declared Wednesday that Newton “still has it.”

“Man, I was happy for Cam,” Thompson told Colleen Wolfe of NFL Media. “I hated that it took so long for him to get signed. He’s an MVP quarterback. Cam still has it. And I’m happy for him, I’m glad the Patriots invested in him and I can’t wait to see Cam Newton come out there and play.”

Thompson, a first-round choice in 2015, has never been on an NFL roster without Newton, whom the Panthers released this offseason.

“I think Teddy’s definitely going to come in and change the offense. He has great weapons,” Thompson said. “His start with the Saints, 5-0, was just incredible. It just shows you that the Teddy that Minnesota had drafted back then is back. I’m happy to see that. I’ve always been a fan of Teddy, especially when he was at Louisville. So, I’m happy to have him as a teammate. I know that he has a lot of tremendous weapons around him and we built that offensive line so he could feel comfortable in the pocket.”

