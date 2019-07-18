Shaq sounds ready to follow through with preemptive pledge to kiss Steve Kerr’s feet with cheese

Phil Jackson guided the Lakers to championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002 and back to the NBA Finals in 2003.

An old interview of Shaquille O’Neal praising Jackson recently made the rounds. In it, Shaq said:

If a coach takes a team to the Finals four out of five years, I’ll kiss his feet on Fear Factor with cheese on it. I will. It’ll never be done again.

Well, Erik Spoelstra coached the Heat to four straight NBA Finals (2011-2014). Steve Kerr just coached the Warriors five to five out of NBA Finals.

Kerr:

Hey @SHAQ, I’m going to do us both a favor and pretend that @D_West30 didn’t send this to me this morning. pic.twitter.com/oFhpTPYjOo — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) July 16, 2019





Shaq:

@SteveKerr I guess I’ll c u in fear factor, and make sure it’s kraft cheese lol — SHAQ (@SHAQ) July 16, 2019





Gross.