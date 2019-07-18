Shaq sounds ready to follow through with preemptive pledge to kiss Steve Kerr’s feet with cheese

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Phil Jackson guided the Lakers to championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002 and back to the NBA Finals in 2003.

An old interview of Shaquille O’Neal praising Jackson recently made the rounds. In it, Shaq said:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

If a coach takes a team to the Finals four out of five years, I’ll kiss his feet on Fear Factor with cheese on it. I will. It’ll never be done again.

Well, Erik Spoelstra coached the Heat to four straight NBA Finals (2011-2014). Steve Kerr just coached the Warriors five to five out of NBA Finals.

Kerr:


Shaq:


Gross.

What to Read Next