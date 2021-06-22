Shaq rips Ben Simmons a new one for his Game 7 performance

If you follow basketball by any means, you’ll know that Philidelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is being completely torn to shreds by the media following his playoff performance.

Simmon’s had an immeasurably rough night in Game 7 on Sunday. So much so that even his coach and teammates slandered him during the post-game interviews-pretty much downright blaming him for the 103-96 loss to the Hawks.

Simmons went 15-of-45 from the free-throw line and 34.2% from the line during the playoffs overall, securing him the worst free throw percentage in NBA playoff history for a player with 70 attempts, according to ESPN.

Along with his embarrassing free-throw appearances, Simmons was held to under 10 points in four out of the seven games, with a mere five-point performance on Sunday.

Due to his recent statistics, basketball heads believe changes are headed Philadelphia’s way in regards to his future with the team or even in the league.

Many big names in basketball ripped into Simmons this past weekend. One particularly harsh comment was made by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal criticized the former Tiger’s hesitancy to shoot the ball in the most critical of moments. Later, O’Neal even said if he were Simmons’ teammate, he “would have knocked his ass out” in the locker room.

In the same boat as Shaq was 76ers coach Doc Rivers who said he didn’t know if Simmons’ could be a point guard on a championship team.

Rivers wasn’t the only Sixers member to speak on the topic.

Center Joel Embiid overall blamed Simmons’ for the loss by calling out his inconsistency at the line and his failure to effectively pass the ball.

All of these comments have busted open the already creaked door for Simmons’ to be traded during the offseason.

Fans, coaches, and teammates alike are done with the frustration and are ready to see Simmons’ go.