Shaquille O'Neal Ruthlessly Mocked After Lost Bet Forces Him To Reveal Hairline

Shaquille O’Neal’s hairline has finally seen the light of day.

The typically bald NBA legend announced during Tuesday’s pregame show for NBA on TNT that he’d lost a bet to former player Dwyane Wade and, as a result, was forced to grow out his hair enough that his hairline was visible.

“Let’s just get it out of the way, America. I had a bet against one of my good friends, D. Wade,” O’Neal said, explaining that he’d bet on the Milwaukee Bucks to win against Wade’s former team, the Miami Heat, but they’d lost the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Unfortunately for O’Neal, Wade was not interested in a monetary prize. Instead, Wade asked that the 47-year-old uncover his hairline.

“I just lined it up for y’all, so y’all can see where my hairline starts,” O’Neal said, as the NBA on TNT panel, which included a very smug-looking Wade, burst into laughter.

“I look good, and I’m proud to do it, and I’m keeping it all week,” O’Neal added.

In another video posted to the NBA on TNT Instagram a few hours later, O’Neal backed himself against the mockery.

“I wanna hear all the comments. Hurt my feelings, cos I look good. I don’t give a damn what you’re talking about,” he said, laughing. “Yeah go on, I wanna hear all the mean comments, cos I’m keeping it.”

Commenters were happy to take the bait.

“His hairline goes so far back that the History Channel made a show about it,” one person joked.

“No one gonna see it. They gonna have to jump,” said another.

“Shaq needs to plug back in and let his hair finish charging,” another fan wrote.

Unfortunately, it seemed his confidence did little to deter the onslaught. NBA on TNT posted an image of his forehead a few hours later with a few, er, additional edits...

Story continues

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.