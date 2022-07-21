Shaq Responds to Steph Curry Suggesting the 2017 Warriors Would Beat the 2001 Lakers

Image via Getty/Mike Coppola

Shaquille O’Neal has responded to Steph Curry’s suggestion that the 2017 Golden State Warriors team would beat the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers.

On a recent episode of The Big Podcast With Shaq, the Hall of Fame center offered his take on Curry’s bold assertion. “My team that went 15 and 1, that’s the best team ever created,” Shaq confidently responded after Curry’s comments were brought up by his co-host.

“I say we can win that, ‘cause who’s gonna guard me and Kobe, right? They say, obviously we feel like we can win, I don’t know who could guard Shaq but I don’t know who could guard me and Klay [Thompson] either, and three is better than two,” Shaq continued. “I’ma lay they ass out. Steph, Klay, and KD [Kevin Durant]. I’ma touch they ass all the way up. And you know who gonna have a lot of points? The center.”

It was pointed out to him that Draymond Green was the center for the Warriors in 2017, which prompted Shaq to suggest he would eat them alive in the post. “They gonna have to double me,” he added. “If they don’t dub me I’m going for 60 without the free throws. So that’s my rebuttal, and Steph you’re still my favorite player, I love you. But… That’s my rebuttal. Tell your lovely wife and the kids I say hello.”

His comments come not long after Curry spoke with Complex about hosting the 2022 ESPYs, during which he was asked about the hypothetical match-up between the two rosters. “If you could match up in some alternate universe, us versus the 2001 Lakers, obviously we feel like we can win,” Curry told Complex. “I don’t know who would guard Shaq but I don’t know who would guard me and Klay either. We rockin’ with that. And three is better than two.”

