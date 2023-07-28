Shaq Quarterman is in a battle for his roster spot with the Jaguars. What else is new?

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Shaq Quarterman is in yet another training camp battle for his job.

The fourth-year pro and Oakleaf graduate isn’t ready to concede anything, even though the Jaguars drafted Ventrell Miller from the University of Florida. It’s old hat for him – after all, the Jags drafted two inside linebackers last year, Devin Lloyd in the first round and Chad Muma in the third.

They also signed Foye Oluokun as a free agent, who led the team in tackles in 2022.

More Jaguars coverage

'Last man standing': Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins wants to build on impressive 2022 campaign

Cam talks: Jaguars OL Cam Robinson had the most 'nerve-wracking' offseason of his career

'It was a roller coaster': After contract talks, Evan Engram ready for Jaguars year two

Jaguars linebacker Shaq Quarterman, a Oakleaf graduate, is entering his fourth NFL season and as usual, faces a tough battle just to keep his roster spot.

The year before, former coach Urban Meyer brought in Damien Wilson as a free agent, with Myles Jack still in the mix.

Joe Schobert, Quincy Williams, Dakota Allen and Tyrell Adams are other linebackers who have come and gone, with Quarterman outlasting them all.

Just know this: Quarterman is counting on his self-described “War Dog” mentality and his willingness to play on any special-team unit to keep his roster spot.

“I’ve been able to outlast a lot of people who aren’t here anymore,” he said on Thursday after the Jaguars practiced at the Miller Electric Center. “I don’t worry about that kind of stuff.”

Quarterman could be a cap casualty

Shaq Quarterman (50) is in a battle with players such as Devin Lloyd (33), Chad Muam (48) and Ventrell Miller (51).

No one with the team questions Quarterman’s effort over the last three seasons. But it may come down to simple math: He’s due to make $1,010,000 this season and Miller, a fifth-round pick, will make $750,000 on his rookie contract.

The only player left on the team from Quarterman’s 2020 draft class to get a second contract so far is defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton.

Do the math, but Quarterman said he’s not concerned with numbers – only his production every day.

“You can look at it that way,” he said about his tenuous future given his cap number. “My perception is different. I’m just working to get better every day.”

Quarterman saw his defensive playing time reduced last year with the drafting of Lloyd and Muma and the signing of Oluokun. He went from 25 tackles in 2021 to only four, but did have 12 special teams tackles, behind only Caleb Johnson and Andrew Wingard.

Hit on Henry 'rang echoes'

However, Quarterman made the most of his limited plays from scrimmage – especially when he delivered the single biggest hit and perhaps the turning point of the season on Dec. 11, 2022 when he knocked the ball loose from Tennessee running back Derrick Henry late in the second quarter in Nashville.

At the time, the Jags trailed 14-13. On the preceding play, Henry had gained 21 yards to give him 119 in the first half. He then took a swing pass and barged 17 yards near the Jags’ 20 before Quarterman separated him from the ball, which Josh Allen recovered.

Shaq Quarterman (55) was a four-year starter at the University of Miami.

Jags fans know the rest of the story: Trevor Lawrence took the offense 78 yards in six plays, capped by a 20-yard TD pass to Zay Jones. Henry had only 2 yards rushing the rest of the game, fumbled one other time, and the Jags won 36-22.

It was the first of a closing five-game winning streak that delivered the AFC South title. Quarterman was in that game for only three defensive plays.

“That’s competitive excellence, making a play when your number is called,” he said with obvious pride. “That play was monumental in a way that rang echoes for the whole rest of the season.”

Quarterman wants another season with Caldwell

Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell praised Quarterman as someone he can count on. But he also offered a realistic view of the situation.

“He is a veteran we trust,” Caldwell said. “We know what he brings to the table. There’s competition with everybody. When you have a roster that’s this deep, you have a bunch of guys competing for spots and that’s just one of the positions.”

Quarterman said one of his motivations this season is to play for the same defensive coordinator and staff for a second season in a row, something he’s never been able to do in the NFL.

And he’s got a fondness for Caldwell that dates back to when Caldwell was with the Tampa Bay Bucs and coached Quarterman in the 2020 East-West Shrine Game.

Quarterman also is confident that Caldwell will shoot straight with him when roster decisions are made.

“He’s down to Earth …. he’s real with you,” Quarterman said. “I can appreciate that.”

But Quarterman isn’t conceding anything right now.

“I’m working every day to better my game,” he said. “When I do my best, I usually end up in good graces.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Oakleaf graduate Shaq Quarterman locked in another battle for his job