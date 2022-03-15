Shaq Mason trade: Updated look at Patriots' offensive line depth chart

Updated look at Patriots o-line depth chart after Mason trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots parted ways with another starting offensive lineman Tuesday as right guard Shaq Mason was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mason, a two-time Super Bowl champion, was sent to the Bucs in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. The move frees up more than $6 million in salary cap space, but it leaves New England with another significant void on the o-line. The Patriots also are losing starting left guard Ted Karras to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency and right tackle Trent Brown is set to officially become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the current state of the Patriots offensive line following the departures of Karras and Mason.

Left tackle: Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste, Will Sherman

Left guard: Mike Onwenu, Drew Desjarlais

Center: David Andrews, James Ferentz

Right guard: Yasir Durant, Arlington Hambright

Right tackle: Mike Onwenu, Justin Herron, Yasir Durant

As our Phil Perry points out, Ferentz and Onwenu could be the team's new starting guards if necessary. Of course, we can expect the Patriots to shore up the o-line with additional moves this offseason.

If the Patriots had to play a game tonight? My guess is this is what the offensive line would be.



LT: Wynn

LG: Ferentz

C: Andrews

RG: Onwenu

RT: Herron



No game tonight. But addressing the offensive line now right up near the top of the list in terms of offseason priorities. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 15, 2022

One potential move New England could make is trading for La'El Collins. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports the team has shown interest in acquiring the Dallas Cowboys tackle. By trading Mason to clear up cap space, that becomes a realistic option.

The #Patriots have weighed acquiring Dallas OL La'El Collins via trade, according to sources.



Price had been a sticking point, but they've now effectively doubled their cap space by trading away Shaq Mason. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 15, 2022

The Patriots' offensive line ranked as the ninth-best unit in the NFL last season, per Pro Football Focus.