The Buccaneers added a key piece to their offensive line when they acquired guard Shaq Mason from the Patriots in March.

While Mason called the trade “shocking,” he noted that he doesn’t have any hard feelings toward New England — particularly because he’s back with quarterback Tom Brady.

Mason and Brady won a lot together with the Patriots. And in a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Mason said, “it means the world” to play with Brady once again.

“I was with him for my first five seasons so it’s great just being back with him and having a familiar guy behind me,” Mason said. “He demands the best out of everyone around him and you know what you’re getting out of him day in and day out. I couldn’t ask to be around a better guy.”

Mason and Brady won Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII together with the Patriots.

A fourth-round pick in the 2015 draft, Mason has appeared in 103 games with 98 starts. he started 15 contests last year for New England.

Shaq Mason: It means the world to play with Tom Brady again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk