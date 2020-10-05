Shaq Mason, Jakobi Meyers among Patriots’ inactives for Week 4 vs. Chiefs

The New England Patriots have declared guard Shaq Mason, receiver Jakobi Meyers, tight end Dalton Keene and cornerback Myles Bryant as inactive for their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This comes after a handful of roster moves this afternoon from New England. It placed running back Sony Michel and safety Cody Davis on injured reserve while adding Gunner Olszewski and Damien Harris to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. The Patriots also promoted receiver Isaiah Zuber to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Mason was dealing with calf issue while Meyers, Keene and Bryant are healthy scratches. Meyers’ inactive comes while Isaiah Zuber got promoted to the 53-man roster on Monday. Keene, meanwhile, was a third-round pick in 2020, but hasn’t seen the field.





The Chiefs’ inactives include Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones. That’s a lucky break for the Patriots, who will be without Mason, their starting guard, and David Andrews, their starting center. Andrews is on injured reserve.

New England will kick off in Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. on Monday after the game was postponed one day due to positive COVID-19 tests from each team (Patriots QB Cam Newton, Chiefs QB Jordan Ta’amu).