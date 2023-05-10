Shaq Mason finalizing three-year extension with Texans

The Texans and Shaq Mason are dotting the I’s and T’s on a contract extension for the offensive guard.

Mason will sign a three-year, $36 million contract that includes $22 million guaranteed, according to Gilmore’s agent, Deryk Gilmore of Day 1 Sports and Entertainment.

The Texans traded with the Buccaneers for Mason in March to solidify the right guard position. Kenyon Green, a first-round pick in 2022, is at left guard.

Mason started all 17 games in his one season in Tampa, playing 99 percent of the Bucs’ offensive snaps.

He was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in 2015 when Texans General Manager Nick Caserio was in New England.

Mason, who won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, has appeared in 120 games, starting 115.

