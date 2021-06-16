Shaq on Luka making All-NBA First Team over Dame: 'I would switch that' originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Damian Lillard was a shoo-in to make All-NBA. He averaged 28.8 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds. Him making the first team with Stephen Curry seemed likely as well, but most voters considered Luka Doncic a guard this season rather than a forward.

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, a man named to 14 All-NBA teams, voiced his displeasure with Doncic getting the first-team nod over Lillard.

“Luka had a better year than Damian Lillard? I don’t think so,” O’Neal said. “I would switch that. Damian first and Luka second, in my opinion.”

It’s a toss-up between the two.

Doncic averaged 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.6 assists. The stats between the two are similar except for rebounds.As for team records, both the Blazers and Mavericks finished identically at 42-30.

“I don’t think either one is wrong,” Charles Barkley said.

Kenny Smith would try and make an attempt for Lillard over Doncic, but as he progressed to make his point, he realized it’s truly a toss-up.

“I think Dame propelled his team more in the regular-season,” Smith said. “In the regular-season, Dame had a better year in the regular-season. Portland was a better regular-season team than the Mavs. Mavs were up and down. It’s debatable.”

Doncic received 55 first-team votes to Lillard’s 38.