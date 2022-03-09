Shaq Lawson trying to ‘come back home’ with Bills

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson is not beating around the bush.

Ahead of their season finale against the Bills, the New York Jets released Lawson.

A former first-round pick by Buffalo in 2016, Lawson eventually left the Bills via free agency. Originally signing with the Miami Dolphins, Lawson has since been traded to the Houston Texans and then the Jets.

Since his release in New York, some have speculated a possible return for Lawson to his first NFL home. Officially, he’d happy with that.

Lawson took to his social media account via Twitter on Wednesday… During an exchange with Bills safety Jordan Poyer, Lawson noted a desire to “come back home,” referencing a potential return to Buffalo:

I am trying come back home. I miss y’all boys it been long two years https://t.co/dcQay6GBnw — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) March 9, 2022

Considering Lawson’s response, it appears a return to the Bills is not imminent. Lawson has also been a free agent for some time and has yet to sign with a team.

Next week, free agency begins for players currently with teams.

Lawson is not slated to be one of the top pass rushers on the market, but once the “secondary” signings get rolling after the top-tier free agents ink deals, Lawson will start getting phone calls.

Could one be from the Bills?

Since leaving Buffalo, Lawson has clearly bounced around. In those two seasons, he only has five sacks combined.

Still, Lawson remains a positive defender against the run. Pro Football Focus graded him a 69.0 mark defending the run in 2021, an above average figure via their metrics. That is an area Buffalo struggled in, at times, last year.

Lawson also had 6.5 sacks in 2019, his final season with the Bills. That was a career-high.

