Shaq Lawson: Texans defense is perfect for me

Former first-round pick Shaq Lawson will play for his third team in three years in 2021 after the Dolphins traded him to the Texans.

But entering his sixth pro season, Lawson is excited to get going in Houston because of the team’s new defensive scheme under coordinator Lovie Smith.

“When I found out it was Houston, it was great to hear because I know what their scheme is, and that’s what coach Smith was bringing back: what I did in Buffalo,” Lawson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s perfect for me, so it’s definitely a win-win. I’ll put my hand down in the dirt and play.”

Lawson played in coordinator Leslie Frasier’s 4-3 defense with the Bills, which is similar to what Smith is expected to implement in Houston. He recorded 14.5 sacks in three years under Frazier in Buffalo. Last year with Miami, Lawson appeared in 14 games and recorded 4.0 sacks with four tackles for loss and 18 QB hits.

Heading into 2021, Lawson sees the trade to the Texans as an opportunity to show off his skillset.

“They’re getting the best Shaq Lawson,” he said. “They’re getting the best, the best version of me. I’m going to work hard every day and take pride in everything I do. I’m a young player whose best ball is yet to come, a guy who’s going to bring the energy every day.”

