DE Shaq Lawson sees 2021 Texans as a ‘win-win’ situation

Defensive end Shaq Lawson isn’t discouraged about coming to a 4-12 team that may be losing its three-time Pro Bowl quarterback, and is technically rebuilding with a new coach and new general manager.

The former 2016 Buffalo Bills first-round pick is enthused to play for new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith in the team’s new Tampa-2 scheme that deploys a 4-3 front.

“When I found out it was Houston, it was great to hear because I know what their scheme is, and that’s what coach Smith was bringing back: what I did in Buffalo,” Lawson said via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s perfect for me, so it’s definitely a win-win. I’ll put my hand down in the dirt and play.”

The Texans traded Pro Bowl inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for Lawson on March 14.

Not only will Lawson play for a new coach in Smith, but he will reunite with a former coach on the Bills staff during Lawson’s tenure with the team from 2016-19. From 2017-18, Texans coach David Culley was the quarterbacks coach under coach Sean McDermott.

“Coach Culley was in Buffalo with me, so he used to hear my mouth talking junk at practice,” said Lawson. “I’ve got a great relationship with those guys, man. I’m glad they wanted me to be here. I’m happy they did. We’ve just got to build trust and get to know each other. Everything is gonna work itself out. I’m not a guy to make predictions and stuff. You just got to put your head down and work.”

Lawson’s defensive coordinator for the Bills from 2017-19 was Leslie Frazier, who was also Smith’s defensive coordinator when he was the coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2014-15.

Said Lawson: “This is another situation for me with a new coach, a new reveal. I experienced that in Buffalo and Miami because they brought in a lot of new guys. With new guys, you meet another new face and get to know new people. You will have your ups and downs together. Every team has adversity. It’s about how you overcome that adversity.”

The Texans will have their challenges throughout 2021, but Lawson is hopeful Houston will be a rejuvenating experience for his career.