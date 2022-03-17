Shaq Lawson returns to Bills, signs one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills continue to fortify their defensive line. Not only that, it keeps happening involving the former players.

Earlier this week, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips teased he was heading back to the Bills via social media right after being released by the Arizona Cardinals. Defensive end Shaq Lawson has referenced returning to Buffalo on his social media several times as well this offseason.

Now both are back.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bills have signed Lawson. It’s reportedly a one-year deal.

