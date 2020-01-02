Shaq Lawson, Levi Wallace questionable for Saturday

The Bills got cornerback Levi Wallace back on the practice field Wednesday and he got in another limited workout on Thursday, but he hasn’t been ruled in for Saturday’s Wild Card game in Houston.

Wallace is one of four Bills players listed as questionable for the first game of the 2019 postseason. Wallace, who started all 16 games for the Bills this season, injured his ankle in Buffalo’s Week 17 loss to the Jets.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson is also listed as questionable for the Bills. He didn’t play last Sunday because of a hamstring injury, but he was a limited participant in practice all this week.

Wide receiver Andre Roberts (foot) and tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) round out the group of questionable players for Buffalo.