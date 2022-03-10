Defensive end Shaq Lawson left the Bills a couple of years ago, but it looks like he’s angling for a return as a free agent this offseason.

Lawson was a Bills first-round pick in 2016 and posted a video of himself in a Bills uniform to Twitter Wednesday. Bills safety Jordan Poyer replied with eyeball emojis and Lawson responded by writing that he’s “trying come back home.”

Lawson signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins in 2020, but got traded to the Texans last March. He was then traded to the Jets after they lost Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury. He had 23 tackles, a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 14 games before being released ahead of the season finale.

The Bills have Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison set for free agency next week. How things play out with them could determine whether Lawson gets a second tour in Buffalo.

Shaq Lawson hints he’s trying to return to Buffalo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk