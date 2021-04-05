Shaq Lawson excited to join Texans because of Bills past

Shaq Lawson is a new member of the Texans. He’s hoping his time in Houston is successful and he thinks he’s got a leg up in that department because of his time in Buffalo.

Lawson, a former first-round pick of the Bills in 2016, told the Houston Chronicle recently the Texans are a good fit for him for a few reasons. Those have to do with his time in Buffalo.

First, the scheme.

Last season Lawson was with the Dolphins but was traded. By comparison the 26-year-old said the Texans’ scheme is familiar to the one he last played under in Buffalo. He likes that.

“When I found out it was Houston, it was great to hear because I know what their scheme is, and that’s what coach (Lovie) Smith was bringing back: what I did in Buffalo,” Lawson said. “It’s perfect for me, so it’s definitely a win-win. I’ll put my hand down in the dirt and play.”

In addition, Lawson’s new head coach is David Culley, who was with the Bills when Lawson was.

“Coach Culley was in Buffalo with me, so he used to hear my mouth talking junk at practice,” Lawson said. “I’ve got a great relationship with those guys, man. I’m glad they wanted me to be here. I’m happy they did.”

Considering the Texans are an AFC team still, Buffalo won’t want him to have too many successes against the Bills in the future. Lawson joining the Texans, as opposed to playing for a divisional rival, is a welcomed change in Orchard Park, though.

Again, unless it’s against the Bills, there’s no reason to dislike Lawson. Prior to leaving via free agency in 2019, Lawson said he wanted to stay, but business brought him to Miami. Can’t blame him for that. He also touted the team that drafted him before playing his first game against the Bills in 2020.

In his career, Lawson only has 20.5 sacks but still found success on the edge as a run defender. During his time in Buffalo, that was his bread and butter but he’ll hope to build further on his pass-rushing prowess in 2021 for a team that lost JJ Watt this offseason.

