Shaq Lawson deal shows Jets GM Joe Douglas will do whatever it takes to fix his team

Shaq Lawson goes for tackle Dolphins

Shaq Lawson isn’t the game-changing player that everyone thought Carl Lawson would be for the Jets. He’s not going to be the savior of a suddenly depleted pass rush, either.

But elite players like that are rarely available, especially this late in the summer. And if they are, the price would surely be extraordinarily high.

There’s probably a reason why a player like Shaq Lawson, at age 27, was available for only a sixth-round pick. But that doesn’t change the fact that for a desperate team like the Jets, this deal was a steal.



It’s also a great example of why, as the Jets embark on yet another rebuilding project, their fans have to be encouraged that this one is in the hands of GM Joe Douglas. And that’s true no matter how much help Shaq Lawson proves to be. Douglas sees a problem with his team, he tries to fix it. He’s not one to just sit around and hope things work out for the best.

He certainly could have done that when Carl Lawson tore his Achilles on Aug. 19. No, they don’t have another player near his ability, but they have several young players they think are pretty good. Douglas could’ve stood pat at touted the opportunity for players like young Bryce Huff, a promising pass rusher who had all of two sacks as a rookie last year.

Honestly, that’s what most general managers would’ve done. They would’ve leaned on their confidence in their own eye for finding hidden gems. But the best GMs are much more aggressive than that. They don’t rest on their laurels or even their scouts. They see what they can do to get better.

Now, Shaq Lawson does come with baggage. He has never quite been the player he was supposed to be when the Buffalo Bills drafted him 19th overall back in 2016. He has just 20.5 sacks in five seasons, and never more than the 6.5 he had in 2019 – his final year with the Bills. The Dolphins saw enough of him after one, four-sack season, that they traded him to Houston. Then with the Texans – admittedly a mess of a franchise – Lawson didn’t even last six months.

None of that is the point, though. The point is the possible upside of Lawson – even if its middling -- is absolutely worth the measly price of one of the Jets’ three 6th-rounders in 2022 and $990,000 in salary (and salary cap space). The risk-reward is off the charts. Even if he proves to be a marginal player, and even if the Jets cut him after the season instead of paying him the $8.9 million salary he’d be due in 2022, no one will miss that sixth-round pick.

After all, that’s why Douglas spent his first year-and-a-half on the job stockpiling draft picks and preaching fiscal flexibility. Draft picks can be an incredibly valuable commodity. He wanted to have the cap room and the assets to make the moves that were necessary, whether they were big or small.



Miami Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) finishes a plat on the field during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.

This one falls somewhere in the middle. Shaq Lawson isn’t a big-time player and probably won’t be. But he suddenly gives the Jets a deeper rotation at end, where he’ll help to young players like John Franklin-Myers and Huff. No, he can’t completely fill the hole left by the season-ending injuries to Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry, but at least he gives the Jets another presence on the outside.

Perhaps more than that, this trade also continues to send a message that Douglas has been sending all along. The players in the locker room – and future free agents around the league – know that the Jets aren’t messing around. They are in this to win, whether it’s a few games now or championships later. They are not going to sit back and watch a lengthy rebuilding process unfold. They will make the necessary moves to give their team all the help it needs.

And that really is all anyone can ask of a team’s general manager: Be willing to do what’s necessary, instead of just hoping everything will be fine. Huff and Franklin-Myers might turn out to be Pro Bowlers. Certainly they’ll still have that opportunity. But why wait and hope and cross your fingers when there’s a chance to upgrade with a very affordable move?

And if it doesn’t work out? Oh well. Maybe the Jets will see in Shaq Lawson what the Texans and Dolphins saw. Maybe he’ll end up on the sidelines, frustrating coaches and collecting paychecks. Maybe he’ll offer no help at all.

Still, it’s hard not to admire Douglas for at least trying. When Carl Lawson went down it was clear he needed to find a pass rusher, and many around the league were skeptical that he could. No, he didn’t find a great one, and this is far from the missing piece of a Super Bowl run.

But it’s an important move nonetheless that shows no matter how far away the Jets are from that elusive championship, Douglas isn’t the type to just sit back and wait for it to happen. He’s going to be aggressive.

The best ones usually are.