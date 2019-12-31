Shaq Lawson, Andre Roberts get limited work Tuesday

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring) returned to a limited practice Tuesday.

Lawson missed every practice last week and sat out the Week 17 game, the only game he missed this season.

The Bills also saw offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) and receiver Andre Roberts (foot) go through limited work.

Roberts did not practice last week and missed the loss to the Jets. Nsekhe had limited work on Thursday and Friday of last week before playing 16 snaps Sunday. It was his first game action since Week 11.

Cornerback Levi Wallace did not practice. He injured his ankle in Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander sat out with a rest day.