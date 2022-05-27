Shaq joins Warriors fans' Charles Barkley jeers before Game 5

Shaq joins in on fun with Dub Nation's 'Chuck you suck' chant originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dub Nation is certainly enjoying the Warriors’ Western Conference finals performance against the Dallas Mavericks, but they might be having just as much fun getting into it with Charles Barkley ahead of home games.

Now, his fellow TNT analysts are joining in on the fun.

Before Game 5 of the series at Chase Center on Thursday, Shaquille O’Neal helped the crowd poke fun at his “Inside the NBA” co-host, who has been subjected to “Chuck you suck” chants whenever he steps foot near Thrive City.

— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 27, 2022

With his microphone in hand as a makeshift baton, O’Neal honked on a Golden State-colored plastic horn as he encouraged the Barkley chant from the “Inside the NBA” outdoor set.

In another clip, O’Neal can be seen pumping his fist along to the chant and encouraging the crowd to yell even louder.

Along with O’Neal’s antics, Kenny Smith laughed that he was seated next to San Francisco’s “Public Enemy No. 1” during the pregame show -- a title well-earned after Barkley called the city “hell” and has openly rooted against the Warriors throughout the West finals.

And after picking the Mavericks to advance to the NBA Finals over Golden State, Barkley on Thursday picked the Boston Celtics to win the championship. The Celtics currently hold a three-games-to-two lead over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

As usual, Barkley’s back-and-forth with Warriors fans appeared to be all in good fun.

But the Hall of Famer reminded Dub Nation that the feeling is mutual before tipoff.

“I just want to say this,” Barkley told the “Inside the NBA” crew before turning to the crowd. “Hey, I appreciate that. And y’all suck, too.”

