Shaq is incredulous at Ryan Hollins' thoughts on Michael Jordan, Warriors

Former NBA player Ryan Hollins subbed in for Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday, and he didn’t hold back on his basketball opinions.

Hollins, on set with Shaquille O’Neal, contended that LeBron James is the greatest player of all-time, telling Shaq to his face that LeBron is better than Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Then, he said that Jordans’ Bulls would lose to the Golden State Warriors, who would “run laps” around them.

Needless to say, O’Neal was not having it:

But that wasn’t all. Hollins also put LeBron on his Lakers’ Mount Rushmore, to which Shaq responded by crumpling a piece of paper:

Twitter had a field day with Hollins’ appearance on First Take.

As subjective as these “GOAT” debates are, Hollins did a masterful job of getting under Shaq’s skin, whether he intended to or not. Hey, if you’re sitting in Stephen A. Smith’s chair for a day, you might as well take advantage of it, right?

