Shaq is incredulous at Ryan Hollins' thoughts on Michael Jordan, Warriors

Shaquille O'Neal did not appreciate Ryan Hollins' comments about Michael Jordan and the Bulls on First Take on Tuesday (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Former NBA player Ryan Hollins subbed in for Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday, and he didn’t hold back on his basketball opinions.

Hollins, on set with Shaquille O’Neal, contended that LeBron James is the greatest player of all-time, telling Shaq to his face that LeBron is better than Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Then, he said that Jordans’ Bulls would lose to the Golden State Warriors, who would “run laps” around them.

Needless to say, O’Neal was not having it:

"Whoever’s paying him to say all this stuff, I will pay you double to stop it”



—@SHAQ is not here for @TheRyanHollins saying the Warriors would beat MJ's Bulls pic.twitter.com/0HxSoT3tJU — First Take (@FirstTake) June 18, 2019

But that wasn’t all. Hollins also put LeBron on his Lakers’ Mount Rushmore, to which Shaq responded by crumpling a piece of paper:

.@SHAQ names his Lakers Mt. Rushmore and @TheRyanHollins wanted to remind him that he was forgetting LeBron James.



(via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/iCwqk4L3dq — ESPNLosAngeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) June 18, 2019

Twitter had a field day with Hollins’ appearance on First Take.

Ryan Hollins: Kobe & MJ can't feel Lebron's shoes



America: pic.twitter.com/IIzp4XsfI1 — Trivyon Bland (@tre_indacut) June 18, 2019

Ryan Hollins’ tv career is going to be so much bigger and better than his hoops career. Dude has already mastered the Bayless art of pissing everyone off — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@RealLifeKaz) June 18, 2019

* turns on first take *

* sees Ryan Hollins * pic.twitter.com/VbtsbsirlH — john (@Dat_dudejw) June 18, 2019

As subjective as these “GOAT” debates are, Hollins did a masterful job of getting under Shaq’s skin, whether he intended to or not. Hey, if you’re sitting in Stephen A. Smith’s chair for a day, you might as well take advantage of it, right?

