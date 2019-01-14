Shaquille O'Neal hilariously prank called Stephen A. Smith on-air to defend the Cowboys

Shaquille O’Neal attempted to prank call Stephen A. Smith on his radio show on Monday to defend the Dallas Cowboys. (Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith is used to receiving angry callers on his daily radio show, The Stephen A. Smith Show. One caller he received on Monday, though, took him hilariously by surprise.

Smith went live to a fan named “Tex Johnson” on Monday afternoon on his show — though it was really NBA legend and current league analyst Shaquille O’Neal in disguise.

O’Neal started immediately defending the Dallas Cowboys — who Smith has been trolling since their loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday — and demanded Smith take off his cowboy hat and quit talking about them.

“First of all, you’ve got to take that damn cowboy hat off and stop talking about the damn Cowboys. You understand me son?” O’Neal told Smith.

“Who is this?” Smith asked.

“Jerry Jones don’t need to do nothing, and the coach will not be fired. Cowboys nation forever,” O’Neal fired back. “Now you went on your little … last night, laughing at the Cowboys. You better stop son, I’m telling you right now.”

Not long after, Smith figured it out.

“Oh hell no! This is Shaq!”

Just watch the incredible interaction.

This dude @SHAQ thinks he's SO DAMN SLY 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/M271fkB8Nm — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 14, 2019





O’Neal, a longtime Cowboys fan, certainly gave it his best effort to pull one over on Smith.

If nothing else, it certainly gave us a good laugh on a Monday.

