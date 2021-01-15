Shaq goes off on James Harden: People in Houston are ‘glad he’s gone’

Ernie Johnson: “Shaq, you got a problem with how James Harden forced his way out of Houston?”

Shaq: “Yes and no. One, it’s the business of basketball – but when you say you gave the city your all, that ain’t true. And I’m about to say some things, and keep in mind I have G-14 classification to say these things.

You asked for Dwight Howard. We gave him to you. Didn’t work out.

You asked for Chris Paul. We gave him to you. You asked for some shooters, we gave them to you. You asked for Westbrook, your homeboy from little league. We gave him to you, didn’t work out. And when you say ‘I gave you everything,’ I say ‘no you didn’t.’ Because in the last five games when it comes to elimination, you’re 1-4. You’ve been shooting 41 percent, 24 percent from 3, 32 assists and 27 turnovers.

I used to be like James. I used to come home and complain, ‘man he didn’t do this and…’ And my father … said ‘but what the hell did you do?’ [James] ain’t do nothing. He ain’t step up when he was supposed to step up. When you’re the man and you make all the money, you make 30, 40 million a year, it’s a big responsibility. Chuck has said this many times. When you’re the man, you’ve got a big responsibility. It’s all on you. So when it comes time to show up, he ain’t show up. So I know a lot of people in Houston [who are] glad he’s gone.”