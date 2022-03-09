Shaq ejected. The Hogs tied. It was epic at 1992 SEC tournament

The SEC men’s basketball tournament in Tampa this week ought to be one of the most competitive ever. The league is good, really good.

Thirty years ago there was an SEC tournament that if it wasn’t one of the best ever, it was certainly one of the most dramatic.

The 1992 tournament included both an epic game and an epic brawl. The former involved Arkansas and Alabama, the latter Tennessee and LSU.

Andre Pattillo is a former basketball official with whom most SEC fans are familiar. He hung up his whistle long ago but was still around at games as an SEC observer.

And every time I would see him through the years the same image came to mind:

Pattillo in his striped shirt trying to separate LSU coach Dale Brown and Tennessee player Carlus Groves in the melee that broke out on the court at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center.

LSU coach Dale Brown is restrained by official Andre Pattillo during an altercation between his players and Tennessee players at the SEC Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., in March 1992. Five players from each team were ejected after the melee, suspending play for 25 minutes.

Some background. The ’92 tournament would be the last of six held at the BJCC. The arena around the block from the SEC office went out with a bang.

And Arkansas came in with a bang.

This was the first tournament to include newbies Arkansas and South Carolina. The Gamecocks were negligible. Tennessee beat them, 70-63, on the opening night.

But the Razorbacks and their brash coach, Nolan Richardson, were a force. And so were their fans. Suddenly, Kentucky fans had a worthy challenger for tickets and decibels. Game on.

Having dismissed the Gamecocks, Tennessee faced LSU on Friday. Allan Houston, a junior, had led the Vols to their best year under his dad, Wade. LSU had an even more formidable junior, Shaquille O’Neal.

The Tigers were cruising, 73-51, with 10:05 to play. Then all hell broke loose. I’d never seen anything like it on a basketball court.

O’Neal went up for a dunk when Groves grabbed him around the waist from behind. The gargantuan O’Neal responded with a powerful left elbow that, fortunately for Groves, missed high.

As the two grappled, LSU’s Brown shot off the bench and charged Groves. Pattillo was sandwiched in the middle.

Groves took a poke at Brown as Pattillo pushed the coach away. As Wade Houston arrived to help face down Brown, other skirmishes broke out. The benches emptied, of course.

Once order was restored, five players from each team, including O’Neal and Groves, were ejected. UT’s other ejectees: Jay Price; Steve Rivers; Chris Brand; Alonzo Johnson.

The game resumed to chants of “Throw Dale out.” LSU won, 99-89.

Pugilist O’Neal was suspended from Saturday’s semifinal against Kentucky. Brown initially planned to boycott the game in protest but relented. Kentucky won 80-74.

The other semifinal, however, stole the show.

Arkansas and Alabama, both stocked with future NBA players, fought to the wire. It wasn’t James “Hollywood” Robinson, Robert Horry or Jason Caffey who made the heroic shot for the Tide. Elliott Washington’s only basket, a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left, gave Alabama a 90-89 win.

Best game I ever watched in person — until Tennessee’s 2008 win at Memphis.

Alabama beat Kentucky in the finals, almost anticlimax.

The aftermath?

Tennessee, owning several quality wins, hoped for an NCAA bid but didn’t get one. The Vols lost at Virginia in the NIT.

Kentucky, two weeks later, suffered the Christian Laettner heartbreak in the Elite Eight.

Arkansas won an NCAA title in 1994 and forever changed the SEC hoops dynamic.

Shaq turned pro after the NCAA tournament, the No. 1 pick.

Brown retired in 1997, ranking second in all-time SEC coaching wins.

Groves moved on for his final season to San Diego State. He played pro ball in Mexico and lives there still with his wife and two lovely daughters.

