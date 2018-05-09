Shaq and Charles Barkley Trade Vicious Barbs on ‘Inside the NBA’: ‘Google Me, Chuck!’

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley had a Hall of Fame-level argument on Tuesday night’s edition of Inside the NBA.

The jumping off point was Dwane Casey’s decision to sit DeMar DeRozan for the entire fourth quarter of the Raptors’ 105–103 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of their series. Shaq and Chuck disagreed on whether it was best for the coach to have a good relationship with his player or for the player to learn a tough lesson from his coach.

That’s an interesting question, but they didn’t wrestle with it much. Instead, the argument turned personal when O’Neal told Barkley, “You got babied, that’s why you ain’t win.”

“I didn’t have Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant carrying me up and down the court,” Barkley shot back.

Shaq’s response, while pointing to one of his four rings: “Google me, Chuck!”

Chuck and Shaq get heated in a back-and-forth on coach-player relationships...#InsideTheNBA pic.twitter.com/ElQxwBV5s7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2018

A big man’s game may fade, but trash talk is forever.