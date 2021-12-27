Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said after Sunday’s 32-6 win over the Panthers that the initial diagnosis of edge rusher Shaq Barrett‘s knee injury was that he had a minor sprained MCL, but added that he’d have further tests on Monday.

The results of those tests have led to a less positive diagnosis for Barrett. Arians told reporters on Monday that Barrett has a sprained ACL in addition to the MCL sprain.

Barrett will not play in the final two weeks of the regular season and Arians said that the team is hopeful that he will be able to return for the playoffs. He joins running back Leonard Fournette, linebacker Lavonte David, wide receiver Mike Evans, and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul as players that the Buccaneers hope to get back in the lineup for their bid for another Super Bowl title.

Barrett recorded his 10th sack of the season before getting hurt on Sunday and having him providing pressure off the edge would be a big plus to their postseason hopes.

Shaq Barrett has sprained ACL, MCL; Bucs hope for playoff return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk